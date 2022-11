PayPal's Falling, but This Nasdaq Stock Looks Like an Even Worse Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street tried to start Friday on a positive note, with investors focusing on macroeconomic data showing continued strong job growth but a rise in unemployment as well. That had major market benchmarks rising early Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) signaling gains of as much as 1% in premarket trading.However, a couple of high-profile Nasdaq stocks found themselves missing out on the market's broader move higher. Electronic payments specialist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its stock price plunge throughout the year, and its latest financial report indicated further challenges ahead. Meanwhile, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) suffered even larger share-price declines. Read on to learn why these two Nasdaq stocks aren't doing well and what the future could bring.Shares of PayPal Holdings were down another 3% in premarket trading, adding to losses from earlier in the week. The electronic payments specialist did well according to its third-quarter financial report, but it was circumspect about what impact a tough macroeconomic environment could have on its future performance.Continue reading