SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090
|
12.03.2026 02:57:54
PayPay Prices IPO Of About 54.99 Mln ADSs At $16/ADS
(RTTNews) - PayPay Corporation has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of about 54.99 million American depositary shares, each representing its common shares, at $16 per ADS.
Of the total shares offered, 31.05 million ADSs are being issued directly by PayPay, while 23.93 million ADSs are being sold by the shareholder SVF II Piranha (DE) LLC, an investment fund ultimately controlled by SoftBank Group Corp.
The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2026 under the symbol "PAYP."
PayPay has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 8.25 million ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus.
The IPO is expected to close on March 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
|
11.02.26
|Ausblick: SoftBank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.12.25
|NVIDIA-Ausstieg trotz KI-Fokus: Warum SoftBank alle Aktien verkauft hat (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.