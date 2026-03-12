SoftBank Aktie

SoftBank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 02:57:54

PayPay Prices IPO Of About 54.99 Mln ADSs At $16/ADS

(RTTNews) - PayPay Corporation has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of about 54.99 million American depositary shares, each representing its common shares, at $16 per ADS.

Of the total shares offered, 31.05 million ADSs are being issued directly by PayPay, while 23.93 million ADSs are being sold by the shareholder SVF II Piranha (DE) LLC, an investment fund ultimately controlled by SoftBank Group Corp.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2026 under the symbol "PAYP."

PayPay has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 8.25 million ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus.

The IPO is expected to close on March 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 10,30 3,52% SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen