|
06.03.2023 19:00:00
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 6th March 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 06/03/2023
Allotment Price: £4.975
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 06/03/2023
|Simon Coles
|52
|2,889
|Katy Wilde
|82
|4,605
|Alan Dale
|53
|2,981
|Benjamin Ford
|25
|1,408
|Nicholas Wiles
|23
|1,315
|Mark Latham
|14
|838
|Tanya Murphy
|16
|932
|Christopher Paul
|60
|3,372
|Jay Payne
|38
|2,136
|Jo Toolan
|81
|4,516
|Stephen O’Neill
|5
|368
|Anna Holness
|5
|368
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!