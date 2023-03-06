Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.03.2023 19:00:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 6th March 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 06/03/2023

Allotment Price: £4.975		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 06/03/2023
Simon Coles522,889
Katy Wilde824,605
Alan Dale532,981
Benjamin Ford251,408
Nicholas Wiles231,315
Mark Latham14838
Tanya Murphy16932
Christopher Paul603,372
Jay Payne382,136
Jo Toolan814,516
Stephen O’Neill5368
Anna Holness5368

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 


