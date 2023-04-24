24.04.2023 14:00:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 24th April 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

24/04/2023

Share Price:

£4.60		Matching Shares

Award Date: 24/04/2023

Share Price:

£4.60		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/04/2023
Simon Coles27272,997
Katy Wilde27274,713
Alan Dale27273,089
Benjamin Ford27271,516
Nicholas Wiles27271,423
Mark Latham2727946
Tanya Murphy27271,040
Christopher Paul27273,480
Jay Payne27272,244
Jo Toolan27274,624
Stephen O’Neill2727476
Anna Holness2727476

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


