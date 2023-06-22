22.06.2023 17:45:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd June 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/06/2023

Share Price:

£4.52498		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/06/2023

Share Price:

£4.52498		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/06/2023
Simon Coles28283,111
Katy Wilde28284,827
Alan Dale27273,203
Benjamin Ford28281,632
Nicholas Wiles27271,537
Mark Latham27271,060
Tanya Murphy28281,154
Christopher Paul27273,594
Jay Payne28282,358
Jo Toolan27274,738
Stephen O’Neill2828592
Anna Holness2828592

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


Nachrichten