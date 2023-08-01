PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 August 2023

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Vesting of 2021 PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the RSP, following the completion of the two-year holding period, conditional shares granted on 30 June 2021 were automatically exercised on 31 July 2023 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below has become the legal and beneficial owner of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

For Chris Paul, a cash payment was made to the Company to discharge the income tax and National Insurance contributions liability resulting from exercise of the options. Mr Paul has therefore retained the full balance of shares.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was

488.75 pence per share.

PDMRs Number of shares granted under option Dividend equivalent shares accrued during deferral period



Total number of shares exercised Number of shares sold to cover taxes due



Balance of shares retained Christopher Paul



1,725 176 1,901 0 1,901

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138