01.08.2023 16:10:54
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
1 August 2023
PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Vesting of 2020 PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”)
The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the RSP, following the completion of the two-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 27 July 2020 were automatically exercised on 31 July 2023 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.
In accordance with the rules of the RSP, a number of shares were settled in cash by the Company in order to discharge the tax liability resulting from exercise of the options.
The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was
488.75 pence per share.
|PDMRs
|Number of shares granted under option
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued during deferral period
|Total number of shares exercised
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
|Number of shares sold
|Balance of shares retained
|Katy Wilde
|6,281
|973
|7,254
|3,408
|0
|3,846
|Josephine Toolan
|3,035
|465
|3,500
|1,644
|0
|1,856
|Simon Coles
|3,889
|599
|4,488
|2,108
|0
|2,380
|Alan Dale
|9,274
|1,439
|10,713
|5,033
|0
|5,680
|Jay Payne
|3,354
|516
|3,870
|1,818
|0
|2,052
|Danny Vant
|6,829
|1,057
|7,886
|3,705
|0
|4,181
|Ben Ford
|7,166
|1,111
|8,277
|3,888
|4,389
|0
|Nicholas Wiles
|29,721
|4,623
|34,344
|16,135
|0
|18,209
|Christopher Paul
|3,092
|476
|3,568
|0
|0
|3,568
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
