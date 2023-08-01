01.08.2023 16:10:54

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 August 2023

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Vesting of 2020 PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the RSP, following the completion of the two-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 27 July 2020 were automatically exercised on 31 July 2023 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

In accordance with the rules of the RSP, a number of shares were settled in cash by the Company in order to discharge the tax liability resulting from exercise of the options.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was
488.75 pence per share.

PDMRsNumber of shares granted under optionDividend equivalent shares accrued during deferral period

Total number of shares exercisedNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes due

Number of shares sold

Balance of shares retained
Katy Wilde6,2819737,2543,40803,846
Josephine Toolan3,0354653,5001,64401,856
Simon Coles3,8895994,4882,10802,380
Alan Dale9,2741,43910,7135,03305,680
Jay Payne3,3545163,8701,81802,052
Danny Vant6,8291,0577,8863,70504,181
Ben Ford7,1661,1118,2773,8884,3890
Nicholas Wiles29,7214,62334,34416,135018,209
Christopher Paul3,0924763,568003,568

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


