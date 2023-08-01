01.08.2023 16:11:46

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 July 2023

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

2023 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 31 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of 488.75 pence per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

PDMRNo. of shares under DBP Award
Nicholas Wiles23,498
Alan Dale14,999
Danny Vant5,587
Simon Coles5,425
Anna Holness5,293
Benjamin Ford5,049
Katy Wilde4,852
Tanya Murphy4,752
Mark Latham4,411
Jo Toolan3,997
David Tymm2,470
Chris Paul2,238
Steve O’Neill2,078

The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

Enquiries:
PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

-end-


