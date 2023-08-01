PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 July 2023

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

20 2 3 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 31 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of 488.75 pence per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

PDMR No. of shares under DBP Award Nicholas Wiles 23,498 Alan Dale 14,999 Danny Vant 5,587 Simon Coles 5,425 Anna Holness 5,293 Benjamin Ford 5,049 Katy Wilde 4,852 Tanya Murphy 4,752 Mark Latham 4,411 Jo Toolan 3,997 David Tymm 2,470 Chris Paul 2,238 Steve O’Neill 2,078

The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

