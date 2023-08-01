|
01.08.2023 16:11:46
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
31 July 2023
PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
2023 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards
The Company announces that on 31 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.
In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of 488.75 pence per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|PDMR
|No. of shares under DBP Award
|Nicholas Wiles
|23,498
|Alan Dale
|14,999
|Danny Vant
|5,587
|Simon Coles
|5,425
|Anna Holness
|5,293
|Benjamin Ford
|5,049
|Katy Wilde
|4,852
|Tanya Murphy
|4,752
|Mark Latham
|4,411
|Jo Toolan
|3,997
|David Tymm
|2,470
|Chris Paul
|2,238
|Steve O’Neill
|2,078
The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
-end-
