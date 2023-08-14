14.08.2023 14:30:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 August 2023

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Ben Wishart
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

Non-Executive Director
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                          Volumes
£5.53                              3,500
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total


3,500
£5.53
£19,355.00

e)Date of the transaction

14 August 2023

f)Place of the transaction

London

Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 07721211100

-end-


