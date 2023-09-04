04.09.2023 08:00:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 1st September 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                        

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 01/09/2023

Allotment Price: £5.535		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 01/09/2023
Simon Coles533,266
Katy Wilde825,011
Alan Dale543,359
Benjamin Ford281,760
Nicholas Wiles271,666
Mark Latham191,181
Tanya Murphy201,276
Christopher Paul613,757
Antony Sappor311,958
Jo Toolan804,920
Stephen O’Neill11703
Anna Holness11703
Nick Williams201,191

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


