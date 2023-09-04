PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 1st September 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 01/09/2023



Allotment Price: £5.535 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 01/09/2023 Simon Coles 53 3,266 Katy Wilde 82 5,011 Alan Dale 54 3,359 Benjamin Ford 28 1,760 Nicholas Wiles 27 1,666 Mark Latham 19 1,181 Tanya Murphy 20 1,276 Christopher Paul 61 3,757 Antony Sappor 31 1,958 Jo Toolan 80 4,920 Stephen O’Neill 11 703 Anna Holness 11 703 Nick Williams 20 1,191

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138