11.09.2023 08:00:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 September 2023

PAYPOINT PLC

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2023 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The RSP awards were granted effective on 8 September 2023 at a price of £5.575 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorRSP Award
Nick Wiles67,079
Rob Harding35,874


PDMRRSP Award
Simon Coles8,968
Ben Ford8,168
Mark Latham7,847
Tanya Murphy7,837
Steve O’Neill3,901
Chris Paul4,170
Jo Toolan6,950
Danny Vant9,039
Katy Wilde8,002
Anna Holness8,646
Nicholas Williams3,766
Anthony Sappor3,766
Julian Coghlan9,865
Talha Ahmed5,004

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (8 September 2026). The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Attachment


