PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 September 2023

PAYPOINT PLC

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2023 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The RSP awards were granted effective on 8 September 2023 at a price of £5.575 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director RSP Award Nick Wiles 67,079 Rob Harding 35,874





PDMR RSP Award Simon Coles 8,968 Ben Ford 8,168 Mark Latham 7,847 Tanya Murphy 7,837 Steve O’Neill 3,901 Chris Paul 4,170 Jo Toolan 6,950 Danny Vant 9,039 Katy Wilde 8,002 Anna Holness 8,646 Nicholas Williams 3,766 Anthony Sappor 3,766 Julian Coghlan 9,865 Talha Ahmed 5,004

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (8 September 2026). The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

