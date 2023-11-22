|
22.11.2023 12:00:00
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22nd November 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
|
|Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/11/2023
Share Price:
£5.35243
|Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/11/2023
Share Price:
£5.35243
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2023
|Simon Coles
|23
|23
|3,460
|Katy Wilde
|23
|23
|5,234
|Alan Dale
|23
|23
|3,557
|Benjamin Ford
|23
|23
|1,931
|Nicholas Wiles
|23
|23
|1,835
|Mark Latham
|24
|24
|1,342
|Tanya Murphy
|23
|23
|1,437
|Christopher Paul
|24
|24
|3,961
|Anthony Sappor
|23
|23
|2,130
|Jo Toolan
|24
|24
|5,144
|Stephen O’Neill
|23
|23
|856
|Anna Holness
|23
|23
|856
|Nick Williams
|10
|10
|1,268
|Rob Harding
|23
|23
|140
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
