PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 February 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 February 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Award Date: 22/02/2024



Purchase Price: £5.0425 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/02/2024



Allotment Price: £0.00333 Nicholas Wiles 25 25 Rob Harding 24 24



The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint Plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Rob Harding 4. Anna Holness 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Wiles 13. Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the Group’s share incentive plan.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £5.0425 25 2. £5.0425 24 3. £5.0425 24 4. £5.0425 24 5. £5.0425 25 6. £5.0425 25 7. £5.0425 24 8. £5.0425 25 9. £5.0425 25 10. £5.0425 25 11. £5.0425 25 12. £5.0425 25 13. £5.0425 10 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 2. 24 £5.0425 £121.02 3. 24 £5.0425 £121.02 4. 24 £5.0425 £121.02 5. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 6. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 7. 24 £5.0425 £121.02 8. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 9. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 10. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 11. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 12. 25 £5.0425 £126.06 13. 10 £5.0425 £50.43 e) Date of the transaction 22 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



