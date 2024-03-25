25.03.2024 17:58:34

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 March 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 March 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 22/03/2024

Purchase Price: £4.87024		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/03/2024

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles2626
Rob Harding2626

        
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint Plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Antony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the Group’s share incentive plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£4.8702425
2.£4.8702426
3.£4.8702426
4.£4.8702426
5.£4.8702426
6.£4.8702425
7.£4.8702426
8.£4.8702426
9.£4.8702426
10.£4.8702426
11.£4.87024    25
12.£4.8702426
13.£4.8702410
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.25£4.87024£121.76
2.26£4.87024£126.63
3.26£4.87024£126.63
4.26£4.87024£126.63
5.26£4.87024£126.63
6.25£4.87024£121.76
7.26£4.87024£126.63
8.26£4.87024£126.63
9.26£4.87024£126.63
10.26£4.87024£126.63
11.      25£4.87024£121.76
12.26£4.87024£126.63
13.10£4.87024£48.70
e)Date of the transaction22 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Antony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the Group’s share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033325
2.£0.0033326
3.£0.0033326
4.£0.0033326
5.£0.0033326
6.£0.0033325
7.£0.0033326
8.£0.0033326
9.£0.0033326
10.£0.0033326
11.£0.00333    25
12.£0.0033326
13.£0.0033310
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.25£0.00333£0.08
2.26£0.00333£0.08
3.26£0.00333£0.08
4.26£0.00333£0.08
5.26£0.00333£0.08
6.25£0.00333£0.08
7.26£0.00333£0.08
8.26£0.00333£0.08
9.26£0.00333£0.08
10.26£0.00333£0.08
11.      25£0.00333£0.08
12.26£0.00333£0.08
13.10£0.00333£0.03
e)Date of the transaction22 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


