PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 13 June 2024.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Antony Sappor



1,608 192 1,800 845 955 955 Nicholas Williams



1,535 184 1,719 807 912 -

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.08 per share. Details on Net Vested shares sold are set out below.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 1,867 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

Enquiries:



Paypoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antony Sappor



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").







c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £6.08 1,800



d) Aggregated information £10,944 e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antony Sappor



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").







c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £6.08 955 d) Aggregated information £5,806.40 e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



