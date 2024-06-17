PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2024 Paypoint DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that on 14 June 2024, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £6.075 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director No. of shares under DBP Award Nick Wiles 17,441 Rob Harding 7,491





PDMR No. of shares under DBP Award Simon Coles 4,527 Julian Coghlan 4,527 Anna Holness 3,967 Ben Ford 3,748 Katy Wilde 3,672 Mark Latham 3,601 Tanya Murphy 3,596 Josephine Toolan 3,189 Christopher Paul 1,786 Stephen O'Neill 1,671 Anthony Sappor 1,613 Nicholas Williams 1,613

The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

