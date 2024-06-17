|
17.06.2024 16:35:29
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
17 June 2024
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2024 Paypoint DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AWARDS
The Company announces that on 14 June 2024, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.
In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £6.075 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|No. of shares under DBP Award
|Nick Wiles
|17,441
|Rob Harding
|7,491
|PDMR
|No. of shares under DBP Award
|Simon Coles
|4,527
|Julian Coghlan
|4,527
|Anna Holness
|3,967
|Ben Ford
|3,748
|Katy Wilde
|3,672
|Mark Latham
|3,601
|Tanya Murphy
|3,596
|Josephine Toolan
|3,189
|Christopher Paul
|1,786
|Stephen O'Neill
|1,671
|Anthony Sappor
|1,613
|Nicholas Williams
|1,613
The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£6.075
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
