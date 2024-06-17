PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2024 Paypoint RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The RSP awards were granted effective on 14 June 2024 at a price of £6.075 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director RSP Award Nick Wiles 62,790 Rob Harding 33,580





PDMR RSP Award Julian Coghlan 9,235 Simon Coles 8,395 Anna Holness 8,093 Ben Ford 7,646 Katy Wilde 7,490 Mark Latham 7,346 Tanya Murphy 7,336 Josephine Toolan 7,407 Christopher Paul 6,506 Stephen O'Neill 3,652 Nicholas Williams 3,526 Anthony Sappor 3,526

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals; and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 14 June 2027. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/