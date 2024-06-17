17.06.2024 16:38:26

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2024 Paypoint RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The RSP awards were granted effective on 14 June 2024 at a price of £6.075 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorRSP Award
Nick Wiles62,790
Rob Harding33,580


PDMRRSP Award
Julian Coghlan9,235
Simon Coles8,395
Anna Holness8,093
Ben Ford7,646
Katy Wilde7,490
Mark Latham7,346
Tanya Murphy7,336
Josephine Toolan7,407
Christopher Paul6,506
Stephen O'Neill3,652
Nicholas Williams3,526
Anthony Sappor3,526

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals; and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 14 June 2027. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Julian Coghlan
  4. Simon Coles
  5. Anna Holness
  6. Ben Ford
  7. Katy Wilde
  8. Mark Latham
  9. Tanya Murphy
  10. Josephine Toolan
  11. Christopher Paul
  12. Stephen O’Neill
  13. Nicholas Williams
  14. Anthony Sappor
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionAward of Conditional Share Awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.075
  1. 62,790
  2. 33,580
  3. 9,235
  4. 8,395
  5. 8,093
  6. 7,646
  7. 7,490
  8. 7,346
  9. 7,336
  10. 7,407
  11. 6,506
  12. 3,652
  13. 3,526
  14. 3,526
d)Aggregated information
  1. £381,449.25
  2. £203,998.50
  3. £56,102.63
  4. £50,999.63
  5. £49,164.98
  6. £46,449.45
  7. £45,501.75
  8. £44,626.95
  9. £44,566.20
  10. £44,997.53
  11. £39,523.95
  12. £22,185.90
  13. £21,420.45
  14. £21,420.45
e)Date of the transaction14 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

