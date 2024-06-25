25.06.2024 11:43:33

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 June 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 24 June 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 24/06/2024

Purchase Price: £6.460		Matching Shares

Award Date: 24/06/2024

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles1919
Rob Harding1919

        
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint Plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Antony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the Group’s share incentive plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.46020
2.£6.46019
3.£6.46019
4.£6.46019
5.£6.46019
6.£6.46020
7.£6.46019
8.£6.46019
9.£6.46020
10.£6.46019
11.£6.46020
12.£6.46019
13.£6.4607
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.20£6.460£129.20
2.19£6.460£122.74
3.19£6.460£122.74
4.19£6.460£122.74
5.19£6.460£122.74
6.20£6.460£129.20
7.19£6.460£122.74
8.19£6.460£122.74
9.20£6.460£129.20
10.19£6.460£122.74
11.20£6.460£129.20
12.19£6.460£122.74
13.7£6.460£45.22
e)Date of the transaction24 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Antony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the Group’s share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033320
2.£0.0033319
3.£0.0033319
4.£0.0033319
5.£0.0033319
6.£0.0033320
7.£0.0033319
8.£0.0033319
9.£0.0033320
10.£0.0033319
11.£0.0033320
12.£0.0033319
13.£0.003337
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.20£0.00333£0.07
2.19£0.00333£0.06
3.19£0.00333£0.06
4.19£0.00333£0.06
5.19£0.00333£0.06
6.20£0.00333£0.07
7.19£0.00333£0.06
8.19£0.00333£0.06
9.20£0.00333£0.07
10.19£0.00333£0.06
11.20£0.00333£0.07
12.19£0.00333£0.06
13.7£0.00333£0.02
e)Date of the transaction24 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 7,55 1,34% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street lief am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen