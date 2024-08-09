|
09.08.2024 11:25:22
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
09 August 2024
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Julian Coghlan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volumes
£6.87 2,912
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total
2,912
£6.87
£20,005.44
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|09 August 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
