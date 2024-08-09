09.08.2024 11:25:22

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09 August 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Julian Coghlan
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		PDMR
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£6.87                     2,912
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

2,912

£6.87

£20,005.44

e)Date of the transaction

09 August 2024

f)Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


