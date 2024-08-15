15.08.2024 16:15:47

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 August 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Simon Coles7,1311,2518,3823,9384,4440
Ben Ford6,7351,1817,9163,7204,1964,196
Mark Latham4,7548345,5882,6262,9622,962
Tanya Murphy6,3391,1117,4503,5003,9500
Katy Wilde5,9021,0366,9383,2603,6780
Nicholas Wiles27,9314,91532,84615,43317,4130

Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme

The Company announces that on 14 August 2024, in accordance with the rules of the Paypoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP”'), the awards granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMRNumber of shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Simon Coles2,1323712,5031,1761,3270
Ben Ford3,1605503,7101,7431,9671,967
Tanya Murphy2,0843622,4461,1491,2970
Josephine Toolan1,6642881,9529171,0350
Katy Wilde3,6896444,3332,0352,2980
Nicholas Wiles19,7853,47923,26410,93112,3330

Settlement arrangements
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.86 per share.

The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards were satisfied by the issue of 79,369 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,423,141 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,423,141 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles        
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Mark Latham
4. Tanya Murphy
5. Katy Wilde
6. Nicholas Wiles
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. Chief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s RSP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
1. £6.868,382
2. £6.867,916
3. £6.865,588
4. £6.867,450
5. £6.866,938
6. £6.8632,846
d)Aggregated information Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate
Price(s) 		Aggregate Total
1. 8,382£6.86£57,500.52
2. 7,916£6.86£54,303.76
3. 5,588£6.86£38,333.68
4. 7,450£6.86£51,107.00
5. 6,938£6.86£47,594.68
6. 32,846£6.86£225,323.56
e)Date of the transaction14 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Benjamin Ford
2. Mark Latham
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s RSP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
1. £6.864,196
2. £6.862,962
d)Aggregated informationAggregate Total
1. £ 28,784.56
2. £ 20,319.32
e)Date of the transaction14 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Simon Coles
  2. Benjamin Ford
  3. Tanya Murphy
  4. Josephine Toolan
  5. Katy Wilde
  6. Nicholas Wiles
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. Chief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of awards under the Company’s DBP.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume(s)
1. £6.862,503
2. £6.863,710
3. £6.862,446
4. £6.861,952
5. £6.864,333
6. £6.8623,264
d)Aggregated information Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate
Price(s) 		Aggregate Total
1. 2,503£6.86£17,170.58
2. 3,710£6.86£25,450.60
3. 2,446£6.86£16,779.56
4. 1,952£6.86£13,390.72
5. 4,333£6.86£29,724.38
6. 23,264£6.86£159,591.04
e)Date of the transaction14 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBenjamin Ford
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s DBP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume(s)
£6.861,967
d)Aggregated information£ 13,493.62
e)Date of the transaction14 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,10 5,19% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen