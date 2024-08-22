22.08.2024 18:16:31

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 August 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Closely Associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR”)

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Sarah Coghlan
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		Person closely associated with PDMR Julian Coghlan.
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£6.98                     2,693
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

2,693

£6.98

£18,797.14

e)Date of the transaction

22 August 2024

f)Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,10 -1,82% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street von Zinszweifeln belastet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen