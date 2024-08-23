23.08.2024 13:41:26

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 August 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 August 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 22/08/2024

Purchase Price: £6.9604		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/08/2024

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles1818
Rob Harding1818

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.960418
2.£6.960418
3.£6.960418
4.£6.960418
5.£6.960418
6.£6.960418
7.£6.960418
8.£6.960418
9.£6.960418
10.£6.960418
11.£6.960418
12.£6.960418
13.£6.960415
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£6.9604£125.29
2.18£6.9604£125.29
3.18£6.9604£125.29
4.18£6.9604£125.29
5.18£6.9604£125.29
6.18£6.9604£125.29
7.18£6.9604£125.29
8.18£6.9604£125.29
9.18£6.9604£125.29
10.18£6.9604£125.29
11.18£6.9604£125.29
12.18£6.9604£125.29
13.15£6.9604£104.41
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033318
2.£0.0033318
3.£0.0033318
4.£0.0033318
5.£0.0033318
6.£0.0033318
7.£0.0033318
8.£0.0033318
9.£0.0033318
10.£0.0033318
11.£0.0033318
12.£0.0033318
13.£0.0033315
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£0.00333£0.05
2.18£0.00333£0.05
3.18£0.00333£0.05
4.18£0.00333£0.05
5.18£0.00333£0.05
6.18£0.00333£0.05
7.18£0.00333£0.05
8.18£0.00333£0.05
9.18£0.00333£0.05
10.18£0.00333£0.05
11.18£0.00333£0.05
12.18£0.00333£0.05
13.15£0.00333£0.04
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,15 0,62% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen