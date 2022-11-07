|
PayPoint To Acquire Appreciate Group - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - The boards of PayPoint and Appreciate Group have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which PayPoint will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Appreciate Group. Appreciate Group shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Appreciate Group share, 33 pence in cash and 0.0190 new PayPoint shares. Each Appreciate Group shareholder will also be entitled to receive and retain a dividend of up to 0.8 pence per Appreciate Group share. The deal values each Appreciate Group share at 44 pence and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Appreciate Group at approximately 83 million pounds on a fully diluted basis.
Following completion of the acquisition, existing PayPoint shareholders will hold approximately 95 percent and Appreciate shareholders will hold approximately 5 percent of the enlarged issued share capital of PayPoint.
