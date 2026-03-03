Paysafe Q4 Revenue Rises, Expects 2026 Results To Improve; Stock Up 8% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Paysafe Limited (PSFE), an online payments company, on Tuesday reported a net loss for the final quarter of 2025. However, the company posted an increase in revenue.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net loss of $25.228 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with a net income of $33.511 million, or $0.54 per share in the same period last year. This net loss reflects higher restructuring and other costs, and other expenses.

Restructuring and other costs stood at $21.946 million as against $3.658 million a year ago. Other expenses were $1.064 million, compared with a gain of $19.465 million last year.

Excluding items, earnings slipped to $25.515 million, or $0.46 per share from $29.563 million, or $0.48 per share in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $102.081 million, less than $103.345 million a year ago.

Operating income plunged to $2.043 million from the previous year's $29.511 million. Revenue was $438.355 million, up from $420.070 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, Paysafe expects adjusted income of $2.12 to $2.32 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $449 million to $464 million, on revenue of $1.790 billion to $1.830 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has posted adjusted income of $1.95 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $428.8 million, on revenue of $1.701 billion.

PSFE was up by 8.45% at $6.73 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.