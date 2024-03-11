Paysign Inc. to Sponsor the 2024 ACCESS USA Conference March 19-21

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced their sponsorship of the 2024 ACCESS USA Conference to be held March 19-21, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA.

Paysign has been a long-time supporting sponsor of the Informa Connect series of life sciences events that focus on topics such as patient affordability, access and hub and specialty networks, issues the company is committed to addressing with its suite of solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

ACCESS USA combines three events: Patient Assistance and Access Programs, Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models and Rare Disease Summit. The conference agendas are set to take on critical conversations including the state of the industry, regulatory reform and ethical considerations by top leaders across the life sciences industry.

"We’re excited to support one of our industry’s leading conferences, where we can contribute to the exchange of ideas shaping the future of patient access and better help our clients navigate the ever-changing patient policy and financial landscape,” said Matthew Turner, President, Patient Affordability at Paysign.

Visit Matthew Turner and Paysign’s team of patient affordability experts at booth #415 to learn more about their innovative solutions or visit paysign.com/rx.

To learn more about the ACCESS USA conference, visit the event website.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, gift cards and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311274046/en/