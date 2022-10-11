Paysign to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, will discuss third quarter 2022 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Participant details are as follows:

U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988

International dial-in: 201.389.0923

Webcast: Click Here

Replay:

Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415

Conference ID: 13733501

The replay will be available until February 08, 2023.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 4, 2022.

About Paysign

