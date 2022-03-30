PayZen Appoints Chiranjib Gupta as the Company's First Chief Risk Officer

Goldman Sachs veteran will accelerate company's mission to provide more affordable financial options to patients

SAN FRANCISCO , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen , a mission-driven fintech company tackling healthcare affordability for patients and providers with AI-powered patient financing solutions, today announced the appointment of Chiranjib Gupta as the company's first Chief Risk Officer. In this newly created role, Gupta will lead credit risk and data science for PayZen. As the company prepares for explosive growth, Gupta will be an integral part of advancing PayZen's mission by building high-end machine learning capabilities and successfully managing credit risk to provide affordable medical bill payment options to more patients.

Gupta comes to PayZen from Goldman Sachs, with more than two decades of experience in consumer finance, where he led efforts to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning models and optimization routines. Prior to joining, he led the management of data science and decision platforms, credit risk management, loss forecasting, risk appetite, and marketing analytics at Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Discover, American Express, and others. Most recently, Gupta was Head of Data Science for Marcus by Goldman Sachs for their card and personal loan products. While there, he also managed the credit and transaction decision platforms for all Marcus products. He has earned a Ph.D. in Economics from Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai, India.

"Gupta's appointment comes at a key time. As the U.S. adjusts to post-pandemic reality, PayZen is in a fantastic position to support both patients and providers by making medical expenses more transparent and affordable," said Tobias Mezger, Co-Founder and COO at PayZen. "We are rapidly growing, and Gupta's role will be an integral part of our success. Data Science and Credit are at the core of providing the best payment options to patients, meaningful cash improvements to providers, and well-calibrated credit performance to our investors.."

PayZen, known for its "Care Now, Pay Later" (CNPL) platform for patient financing, enables patients to pay their out-of-pocket medical bills over time with convenience and transparency, leaving medical providers to focus on delivering care rather than financial services. The company's approach to affordability improves provider economics, provider-to-patient transparency, and generates easily trackable ROI for investors. With his expertise, Gupta will improve upon this existing formula to assist in PayZen's goals of expanding the reach of CNPL options in the healthcare industry.

"PayZen has an incredibly unique and inspiring solution for solving patient affordability," stated Gupta. "Its mission to make healthcare more transparent and affordable is laudable in itself. But creating a business model that hardly exists, and at a time when patient cases are rising given the pandemic and its longer term health effects, is what attracted me most to the company. The founders of PayZen have envisioned this as a possibility from the beginning and have made tremendous progress. I look forward to having a role in propelling their mission forward."

About PayZen:

PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach, "Care Now, Pay Later." By prioritizing the patient experience and cutting administrative burden, PayZen looks to improve the patient-provider relationship and slice the impact of medical debt on both sides. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.

