Pazzaria Productions Launches Groundbreaking Website

CELEBRATION, Fla., April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The epic, fantasy entertainment company Pazzaria Productions has officially re-launched their brand-new, groundbreaking, story-based website.

Using the ideation of how a backstory is used, within a theme park attraction, so too is this company taking that cue of inspiration in order to tell its story. This is the first time, in history, that this has been done.

This magical site features exciting animations and music on every page that further brings you into its heartwarming story.

Here is a small sample of that story:

"Spark the Flying Frog is our main hero in "The Lost Rose" Apple Books series. He doesn't know any magick at all. However, not only was his mother a faery, he also has many faery friends. He also just happens to have wings and flies.

"During some of his training with the faery called Iris Buttergrow, he was made aware of the faery circle. This training just happened to be for a very special mission to save his dying, Wiccan planet called LIGHT."

As well, this new website will have all of the exciting features that are listed here, as well as some brand-new information about our various lines of businesses. Some of these are North Hamilton Press, Pixie Dust Records, Pazzaria Interconnected Media, Innovative Magical Environments, etc.

This solid awe-inspiring framework will provide a solid foundation from which the company can build, for many, many years to come.

Pazzaria Productions

Pazzaria Productions is an epic, fantasy entertainment company. The mission statement is: Everything that a guest sees, eats, buys, touches, does, wears, etc. all have to do with their own personal adventure within our world.

The core line of products is a series of Apple interactive books and associated music and merchandise.

