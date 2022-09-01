Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 09:44:33

PB Holding (PBH): Bovemij reports a loss in H122

Edison Investment Research Limited
01-Sep-2022 / 08:44 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 1 September 2022

 

Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net loss of 3.8m in H122 versus a net profit of 31.7m in H121. However, Bovemijs results will not affect PB Holdings H122 results, which will be reported on 23 September. At the FY21 year end, PB Holdings stake in Bovemij had a book value of 3.43 per share. In our previous report we calculated that the stake could be valued at up to 5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

