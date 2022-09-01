London, UK, 1 September 2022

PB Holding (PBH): Bovemij reports a loss in H122

Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net loss of 3.8m in H122 versus a net profit of 31.7m in H121. However, Bovemijs results will not affect PB Holdings H122 results, which will be reported on 23 September. At the FY21 year end, PB Holdings stake in Bovemij had a book value of 3.43 per share. In our previous report we calculated that the stake could be valued at up to 5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Edwin De Jong +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv