01.09.2022 09:44:33
PB Holding (PBH): Bovemij reports a loss in H122
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 1 September 2022
PB Holding (PBH): Bovemij reports a loss in H122
Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net loss of 3.8m in H122 versus a net profit of 31.7m in H121. However, Bovemijs results will not affect PB Holdings H122 results, which will be reported on 23 September. At the FY21 year end, PB Holdings stake in Bovemij had a book value of 3.43 per share. In our previous report we calculated that the stake could be valued at up to 5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations.
1433073 01-Sep-2022
