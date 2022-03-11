PBCO Financial Corporation Completes $25 Million Subordinated Note Offering

PBCO Financial Corporation (the "Company”) (OTC Pink: PBCO), whose subsidiary is People’s Bank of Commerce (the "Bank”), today announced that it has completed a private placement of $25 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due March 15, 2032 (the "Notes”) to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support for continued organic growth and strategic initiatives.

The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes and will carry a fixed rate of 3.875% until March 15, 2027. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 242 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after March 15, 2027, or at any time, in whole or in part, upon certain other specified events prior to the Notes’ maturity on March 15, 2032.

"We are very pleased with the excellent result of our subordinated note offering,” said Ken Trautman, Chief Executive Officer. "This offering provides us with low-cost capital which further strengthens our regulatory capital ratios and supports our strategic plans to continue growing the Bank,” added Trautman.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as the sole placement agent for this offering. Miller Nash LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation is the parent company for People’s Bank of Commerce, a full-service community bank headquartered in Medford Oregon, focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in the Southern and Willamette Valley markets in Oregon. The state-chartered bank opened for business in March 1998. The bank operates 10 full-service branches located in Oregon including: Medford, Ashland, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, Central Point, Albany, Salem, Lebanon and now in Jacksonville. The bank also owns and operates Steelhead Finance, a financial factoring company specializing in the transportation industry. The Bank provides consumer, commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as depository services for commercial and consumer customers.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current plans, forecasts and expectations, are inherently less reliable than historical information. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including events and circumstances that may be outside our control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

