Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 22:53:00

PBCO Financial Corporation Declares 5% Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company for People’s Bank of Commerce, announced today a five percent (5%) stock dividend payable to all shareholders of record October 10, 2022, payable on or about November 10, 2022. Ken Trautman, CEO, stated "the Board of Directors is pleased to provide this dividend to our shareholders in appreciation of their support and in recognition of the strong financial results the bank has seen for the second quarter and year-to-date. Company profitability has performed according to expectations in 2022, with core earnings improving year-over-year, as demonstrated in our most recent earnings release.” No fractional shares will be issued, and cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PBCO Financial Corporation Registered SHsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu PBCO Financial Corporation Registered SHsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PBCO Financial Corporation Registered SHs 14,50 -0,07% PBCO Financial Corporation Registered SHs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen