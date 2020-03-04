|
PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2019 K-1 Tax Packages
PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announces availability of 2019 K-1 Tax Packages. The packages are available online and may be accessed at:
- https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.
As of March 4, 2020, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2019 tax packages to unitholders.
PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.
