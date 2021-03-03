03.03.2021 02:28:00

PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2020 K-1 Tax Packages

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announces availability of 2020 K-1 Tax Packages.  The packages are available online and may be accessed at:

-     https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

As of March 2, 2021, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2020 tax packages to unitholders.

PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-announces-availability-of-2020-k-1-tax-packages-301239141.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag im Plus. An der Wall Street ging es bergab. Die Indizes in Fernost gaben heute nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen