PBF Logistics to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 831-8713 or (203) 518-9822, conference ID: PBFXQ219. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 723-5782 or (402) 220-2663.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-second-quarter-2019-earnings-results-300874892.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

