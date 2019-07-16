PBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2019 on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding third quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 831-8713 or (203) 518-9822, conference ID: PBFXQ319. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through November 14, 2019, by dialing (800) 723-8184 or (402) 220-2668.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

