PBO Logistics Expands Business Using Descartes’ Last Mile Delivery Solution

LONDON, U.K. and ATLANTA, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-headquartered PBO Logistics has significantly expanded its business with help from Descartes’ last mile delivery solution. The Descartes last mile delivery solution allowed PBO Logistics to plan and execute over five-fold the volume of monthly deliveries.



"Prior to Descartes, our warehousing and road freight team would manage the storage and deliveries for around 11,000 boxes per month. Two planners used manual processes to plan routes and schedule deliveries,” said Matt Shields, Director, PBO Logistics. "In order to win a major new contract, we had to prove our team could scale operations to schedule and deliver on-time around 60,000 boxes monthly across the U.K. Investing in Descartes’ solution was vital to achieving this goal without increasing headcount. Our fleet of 50 vehicles delivers high-value homeware goods daily, and we keep customers updated about the delivery status with customer notifications and electronic proof-of-delivery (ePOD).”

Descartes’ cloud-based last mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, efficient and cost-effective time windows and delivery options. The Descartes solution improves route productivity by using advanced optimisation technology to reduce the distance driven per delivery, which maximizes delivery capacity and reduces costs. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers and call centers to ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently. ePOD captures delivery details and streamlines the delivery process, and self-service customer engagement allows customers to track their orders in real-time. The solution improves delivery sustainability through increased route productivity, which results in less CO2 per delivery and eliminates paper manifests and delivery documents.

"It’s rewarding to see how PBO Logistics has dramatically improved productivity and grown its business through the use of our last mile delivery solution,” said Gary Taylor, VP Sales, EMEA at Descartes. "Our industry leading last mile delivery solution helps B2C and B2B operations significantly improve their efficiency, effectiveness and customer experience.”

About PBO Logistics

A total logistic solution in freight forwarding, warehousing, and export packing; specialised in handling modest to the most complex project shipments. PBO Logistics has the experience, excellent track record and efficient processes to support a wide array of top-tier logistics services, all tailored to meet our customers diverse transportation and supply chain needs. Through our centrally based, state-of-the-art warehousing facility, we can offer highly secure and scalable options for your inventory and distribution requirements. Our dedicated team will work with you to create comprehensive packaging solutions based on the nature, size, and fragility of your goods, ensuring optimal protection during transit. With our commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail, your goods are in safe hands from project commencement to final delivery. When it comes to international freight forwarding, there are few others that can deliver the same added value and attention to detail that you’ll find at PBO Logistics. For more information, visit https://www.pbologistics.com/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ last mile delivery solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.