PC Connection Aktie

PC Connection für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912670 / ISIN: US69318J1007

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23.09.2026 19:30:01

PC Connection Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 14,284 Shares

Patricia Gallup, Chairman & Chief Admin Officer of PC Connection(NASDAQ:CNXN), executed a sale of 14,284 shares of common stock on Sept. 1 and 2, 2026, for a total value of approximately $1.1 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($79.77); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026, market close ($80.97).

PC Connection is a $3 billion revenue technology distributor, operating through a diversified three-segment structure that serves commercial, enterprise, and public sector markets. The company maintains a significant operational footprint, with 2,525 employees, and has demonstrated strong financial performance, with TTM net income of $95.8 million and a profit margin of approximately 3.2%. As a specialized IT distributor, PC Connection leverages its multi-channel distribution capabilities and comprehensive product portfolio to maintain competitive positioning in the fragmented technology distribution sector.

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PC Connection Inc. 77,50 1,97% PC Connection Inc.

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