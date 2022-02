PC Gaming Hardware Spend Has Doubled in Two Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sales of gaming equipment hardware and accessories skyrocketed in 2020 when everyone was stuck at home, but those sales continued to rise through 2021, too. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 31, Motley Fool analysts Jon Quast and Clay Bruning talk with Fool.com contributor Jose Najarro about what they think is driving the trend in gaming hardware.Continue reading