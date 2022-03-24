PC Matic Achieves FedRAMP Authority to Operate Milestone

Company's patented software to become first approved globally-automated application whitelisting product for purchase in the FedRAMP marketplace

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic, the leading application whitelisting and anti-ransomware company, announced it has been granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). PC Matic will be the first product approved for federal agencies leveraging the company's patented anti-malware technology.

"PC Matic has long served the enterprise, small and medium-sized business and consumer segments. With FedRAMP approval we join a small and elite group of cloud technology companies authorized to sell into the U.S. government. Federal agencies can purchase our application whitelisting technology with funding provided by the Department of Homeland Security's Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation (CDM) program," said PC Matic Founder and CEO, Rob Cheng.

South Carolina-based PC Matic has been granted four patents and is a Technology Partner with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST)National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Zero-Trust Architecture project.

"PC Matic pioneered a preventative approach to the growing threat of cyber attacks through cloud-based whitelisting of applications, scripts and certificates. We're proud to bring our fully U.S. developed and supported technology to government agencies within a FedRAMP environment that meets the most demanding data security and privacy standards," said Rob Woodworth, PC Matic Vice President of Engineering.

