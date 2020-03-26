PC Matic Releases Virtual Private Network (VPN) Study

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic , announced the completion and release of a research project analyzing the usage frequency of VPNs over the last decade and studying which VPN Americans are using the most. Results of the research project are outlined in a report titled "VPN: A Decade's Worth of Growth," and are the result of data gathered from nearly 2,165,000 devices.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

From 2010 to year-end 2019, the use of VPNs has increased by approximately 4 times

The largest jump in VPN implementation occurred from 2018 to 2019

In 2010, approximately 0.74% of endpoints had a commercial VPN installed. By 2019, that number had only increased by a fraction of a percent

In 2010, only 0.13% of endpoints had a personal VPN installed. However, by the end of 2019, that percentage had increased substantially

While Cyberghost was the top VPN in 2010, NordVPN dominates the marketplace as the top VPN used in 2019

"As cybercriminals become more advanced and frequent in their attacks, cybersecurity measures must rise to meet them," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Americans must ensure their online activity is secure, and a VPN is another added layer of security one can utilize to protect sensitive information and themselves from falling victim to cybercriminals."

More findings and the complete report may be found here .

