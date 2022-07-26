pCare Releases Study on Technology's Role in the Patient Experience

95% of hospital leaders say patient-facing digital engagement tools have improved the patient experience

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare , the leading provider of patient engagement solutions, in partnership with WBR Insights announces results from a study on the evolving role of technology in the patient experience. The research program examined how healthcare providers can use new solutions to build bridges for the betterment of their patient populations.

"With the healthcare industry's increasing focus on patient-centric care, healthcare organizations must keep up with increasing demands to provide higher-quality healthcare that caters specifically to patient needs," said Dave Bennett, pCare CEO. "The future of patient care lies with healthcare systems adopting technology to streamline the customer experience, close patient experience gaps, and better serve patients while improving staff satisfaction and internal operations."

Technology has always played a role in patient care, but its impact has grown exponentially in recent years. Key findings in the study indicate that:

Sixty-five percent of respondents shared that patients' demands for technology-enabled healthcare experiences have increased.

Of the healthcare providers whose organizations have recently adopted new patient-facing digital engagement tools, 95% say their tools have improved the patient experience.

Forty-two percent have significant gaps in their ability to meet patient expectations with digital communications between patients and providers.

Data in the report is the result of an independent study sponsored by pCare and conducted by WBR Insights. The WBR Insights research team surveyed 100 leaders from healthcare organizations across the U.S. and Canada to generate the results. The respondents occupy roles in patient care, patient experience, service excellence, IT, and more.

To download a free copy of "The Evolving Role of Technology in the Patient Experience," visit pCare's website .

About pCare

pCare's cross-continuum, patient engagement solutions help healthcare providers educate and collaborate with patients. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and digital health applications to connect patients, families, and care partners. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category, pCare is the partner that leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. For more information, please visit pCare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcare-releases-study-on-technologys-role-in-the-patient-experience-301592916.html

SOURCE pCare