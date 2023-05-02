02.05.2023 20:25:23

PCAS enters into exclusive negotiations with DIC Corporation following receipt of an offer for the acquisition of its Canadian subsidiary, PCAS Canada Inc.

Ecully, May 2nd, 2023

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), specialized in the development of processes and production of complex molecules for Life Sciences and Specialty Chemicals Markets, announces the receipt of an offer from DIC Corporation, a Japanese chemical corporate group with a presence in more than 60 countries, for the acquisition of PCAS Canada Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of PCAS Group. In this context, PCAS and the potential purchaser have agreed to further entertain exclusive negotiations.

The offer values PCAS Canada Inc. at an enterprise value of 88.2 million euros.

PCAS’ potential decision to divest its Canadian subsidiary and the execution of the related agreements remain in any case subject to the full completion of the mandatory information-consultation process of the competent workers’ councils, after authorization of PCAS’ Supervisory Board and Seqens, its majority shareholder.

Founded in 1989, PCAS Canada Inc. specializes in the synthesis, development and custom manufacturing of high-quality materials by managing tight control limits and levels of ppb scale impurities.

PCAS will provide an update in due time with regard to any further developments, in accordance with applicable regulations.


ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 11% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €226.4 million in 2022 and employs nearly 1200 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com


PCASNewCap


Jean-Louis Martin / Eric Moissenot

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier NewCap
Financial communication and investor relation
  
Tel.: +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com		Tel.: +33 1 44 71 98 53
pcas@newcap.eu
  

