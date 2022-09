PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

Borkenholm AS has on 8 September 2022 purchased 4,000 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech") at an average price of NOK 1.948 per share. Borkenholm AS is a related party to board member Hilde Furberg.



After the transaction, Hilde Furberg and her related parties holds 8,000 shares in PCI Biotech.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.