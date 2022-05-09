PCI Biotech to present at TIDES USA 2022

Oslo (Norway), 9 May 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer today announced a poster presentation at the TIDES USA 2022 conference, a hybrid on-site and virtual event taking place May 9-12, 2022 in Boston, USA.



Dr. Anders Høgset, CSO, will on-site present a poster named ‘Photochemical internalisation (PCI) - enhanced and site-directed mRNA delivery by light-induced endosomal release’ giving an overview of PCI Biotech’s proprietary platform technology for use in the exciting field of mRNA-based therapies. The poster will be made available on PCI Biotech’s webpage under www.pcibiotech.no/other-presentations.

About TIDES USA 2022

TIDES USA is an oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics focused event. It is the world’s largest gathering for those interested in accelerating oligonucleotide, peptide, mRNA and genome editing products from early discovery to late-stage development and commercialisation.

The program features concurrent tracks covering scientific themes including in-depth development strategies, trends, and technologies across the entire spectrum of oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, and genome editing. Industry-leading speakers share cutting-edge science and progress and scientific agenda includes 150+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest science and industry updates across the entire spectrum from discovery, preclinical, clinical development through CMC, manufacturing and commercialisation of therapeutics and vaccines for oligos, peptides, mRNA and genome editing products.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical clinical stage development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities.

The company’s lead programme fimaVacc aims to enhance immunotherapy in cancer, by triggered endosomal release of antigens or nucleic acids encoding antigens, or immunostimulatory factors. Enhancement of relevant immune responses with protein- and peptide-based vaccines were successfully demonstrated in humans through an extensive Phase I study in healthy volunteers and a Phase II study is in planning with the aim to demonstrate enhancement of immunotherapy for treatment of solid tumours. In the fimaNAc programme endosomal release is utilised to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

