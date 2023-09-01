01.09.2023 11:04:29

PCI Biotech: Write-down of share capital registered

Oslo, Norway, 1 September 2023 – PCI Biotech Holding ASA (OSE: PCIB) Reference is made to the resolution made by the Annual General Meeting 25 May 2023, in respect of a write-down of share capital by reducing the par value of PCI Biotech Holding ASA’s shares from NOK 3.00 to NOK 0.03.

Parts of the share capital reduction amount shall be used to cover loss that cannot be covered in any other way and the residual of the reduction amount shall be transferred to other equity.

The capital reduction was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 16th August 2023, and the transaction has thus been completed.

The share capital is now NOK 1,119,791.70, divided into 37,326,390 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.03.

Contact information:
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO
Email: rs@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 9400 5757        
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo        
www.pcibiotech.com                









