Counsel Aktie
WKN: 877178 / ISIN: CA22226R1029
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12.05.2026 05:44:49
PCJ Investment Counsel Cashes Out of $10.5 Million MEOH Position
According to a recent SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, PCJ Investment Counsel liquidated its entire holding in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), by selling 208,630 shares. The estimated transaction value is $10.50 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter. The fund held no Methanex shares at the end of the period, and the position value dropped by $8.28 million from the previous quarter.Methanex is a leading global methanol producer with a diversified geographic footprint and integrated logistics capabilities. The company leverages its scale and operational expertise to supply methanol to industrial customers worldwide. Strategic control of production and distribution assets supports Methanex's competitive positioning in the chemicals sector.When an institution sells its entire holdings of a company, investors often take notice. Recently, PCJ Investment Counsel exited its Methanex (MEOH) positions. We can only speculate about its reasons for doing so, but there are a few possibilities to note.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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