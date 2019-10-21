PCL Construction Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The PCL family of companies is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

For over 100 years, social responsibility has been one of PCL's guiding principles and an integral component in how it operates. The development of the report marks a significant milestone in PCL's ongoing sustainability journey and demonstrates PCL's commitment to being environmentally conscious while encouraging and supporting employees to enhance the quality of life in the communities in which PCL operates.

"Corporate social responsibility has always been a key part of our identity. This report shares how we incorporate sustainability into our day-to-day operations, as well as how we continually strive to develop innovative ways to become more efficient while delivering unsurpassed value for our clients," says Dave Filipchuk, president and CEO, PCL Construction.

View the report.

PCL's 5P Model of Sustainability encompasses people, projects, partners, practices, and places. Following this model allows PCL to build on a solid foundation of commitment to corporate social responsibility; continually evolve to incorporate new information, technology, and best practices; and help drive transformational change within the construction industry through leading by example. The corporate social responsibility report shares the details of the efforts PCL is taking to build and operate sustainably while delivering exceptional levels of service.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $7 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcl-construction-releases-inaugural-corporate-social-responsibility-report-300942166.html

SOURCE PCL Constructors Inc.