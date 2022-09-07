PCX Aerosystems Announces Acquisition of Pacific Contours

NEWINGTON, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerostructures, LLC dba PCX Aerosystems ("PCX"), a market-leading producer of advanced mechanical systems for the aerospace industry, today announced the August 31, 2022 acquisition of Pacific Contours Corporation from the Rapacz family. Michael Rapacz founded Pacific Contours in 1997, and grew the firm into a high-performing supplier of specialized components and assemblies to the aerospace industry. Leveraging a robust supply chain that provides advanced composite materials and specialized hardware, Pacific Contours' skilled team supplies complex fully integrated assemblies and flight critical components for the CH-47 and F-35 platforms.

"The acquisition of Pacific Contours further expands our Southern California portfolio, adding customer and product diversification, an experienced leadership team, and a skilled workforce," said Tom Holzthum, CEO of PCX.

Tom Rapacz, CEO of Pacific Contours, said, "This sale brings a measure of closure for the Rapacz family, passing stewardship of our employees and customer relationships into good hands. We believe this transaction creates an exciting and sustainable path forward for this business." Christopher Morgan, General Manager of Pacific Contours, added, "Sharing resources with PCX's existing Santa Ana team will create growth opportunities for our customers, employees and suppliers."

About PCX

Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. The company produces rotorhead assemblies and control systems, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components in addition to composite fabrications and refueling probes. The company also offers integrated special processing services such as heat treating, painting and non-destructive testing. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell, Sikorsky and the U.S. Government. Founded in 1900, PCX owns facilities in CT, CA and MA. PCX Aerostructures, LLC, dba PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. To learn more about PCX, visit www.pcxaero.com .

About Pacific Contours

Pacific Contours is an Anaheim, California-based aerospace and defense manufacturer with specialized complex machining, assembly, and inspection capabilities. Since 1997, the company has delivered reliable, high quality machined components, large aerostructures and assemblies to military customers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and the US Government.

