PDA Dental Marks 13th New Affiliation for Dental Care Alliance in 2019

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance is excited to welcome PDA Dental – previously known as Premier Dental Associates of Lower Manhattan – to its world-class family of affiliated practices. The practice, led by Dr. David Ritholtz, has been providing excellent dental care to patients in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York since 1984.

PDA Dental is a world-class dental practice serving the comprehensive general and cosmetic dentistry needs for patients of all ages. The design and philosophy of the practice is grounded in the belief that patients deserve the highest quality personalized care in a comfortable, spa-like setting. By using the newest innovations and most advanced technology, the highly-trained, caring dentists and professional team at PDA Dental are able to offer patients more precise and comfortable care than ever before.

The diverse menu of treatment services includes preventive care, such as dental cleanings for adults, as well as pediatric dentistry services, and, for those unexpected moments, emergency dental care. Restorative procedures include same-day crowns, and dental implants. Cosmetic services feature GLO® Science teeth whitening, veneers, and Invisalign®, provided by a designated Top 1% Provider, Dr. Steven Ritholtz. The PDA Dental teams also help patients who need more specialized care in periodontics, endodontics, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, and sleep apnea.

David Ritholtz founded and has directed PDA Dental since its inception in 1996. He has been practicing general and cosmetic dentistry for over twenty-five years. Dr. Ritholtz graduated from Yeshiva College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the New York University College of Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the First District Dental Society of the State of New York.

"The inspired team at PDA Dental is an extraordinary and unique addition to the DCA family," commented David Pegg, Chief Development Officer for DCA. "Dr. Ritholtz and his team have a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence, innovation and putting their patients first. We are proud to be their partner of choice and look forward to growing stronger together."

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance supports more than 325 affiliated dental practices in 20 states, making it one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the country. DCA-affiliated practices provide a full suite of dental services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics and oral surgery. DCA's mission is to improve the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals, so they can create a lifetime of healthy smiles for their patients.

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance