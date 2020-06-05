PDA Launches New Website for the PDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Organization

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) today announced the availability of a new website for the PDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1997 to help support PDA and other industry activities. This new website makes it easier for industry stakeholders to donate money for various activities, as it includes an online processing system.

The four pillars of the PDA Foundation's Mission are:

To support the education, training and research activities of the Parenteral Drug Association

To generally support education, training and research in the pharmaceutical sciences

To increase awareness and educate the public on pharmaceutical sciences by disseminating information and presenting public discussion groups, forums, panels, lectures and other programs

To do any and all other things which are consistent with its other goals and objectives.

Some of the activities that can be underwritten are training, "scholarships" for PDA conference attendance, and research activities.

The PDA Foundation has received significant donations in the past:

$490,000 in equipment and services to support PDA's Training and Research Institute in Bethesda, MD

$113,000 SMA equipment for use in PDA's Training and Research Institute

$125,000 BioQuell Isolator for use in PDA's Training and Research Institute

$200,000 from Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Forum for funding research into particle loading on elastomeric closures.

You can visit the PDA Foundation's website here: https://www.pda.org/about-pda/foundation

SOURCE PDA, Inc.